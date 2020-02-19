Ben Affleck & Matt Damon Texted Tom Brady About Next Year...And Got A Single Emoji Back.

Ugh.

So, this is gonna be the next two months, eh? Actually, let’s be honest. Could be longer. There’s no guarantee that Tom Brady will decide where he’s going to play football next year by April 27th, the day that NFL Free Agency officially opens. And when you’re the hottest UFA on the market, you’ve gotta think the offers aren’t just lucrative..they probably get more lucrative with each passing day. So, if you think today’s blog is asinine, imagine where we’ll be with the speculation and rumours by the end of April.

Sigh.

Anyway, enough bitching. After all, I’m the dude who decided to blog this, right? It’s not just the general public that’s curious about where Tom’s gonna toss footballs in 2020. Celebrities are wondering, too. Including a couple of Massachusetts’ finest, who texted the GOAT, to see if he’d tell them where he’s going.

Well, if two of the biggest movie stars in the world can’t get an answer, then we shouldn’t stress it either. Get some sleep, and quit clicking “refresh” on Brady’s social media accounts, ok?

🤷🏻‍♂️ 🙄