Brace Yourselves, Cannabis Gravy Is Coming!

I know we’re just getting started on the edible marijuana front here in Canada, so maybe this is too much too soon. But, cannabis gravy is a very real thing in America, and you’ve gotta wonder how long it’ll be before we’re infusing weed into things like holiday meals. Imagine that, “hey Grandma, pass the cannabis cranberry sauce, would ya?”. The stuff is only available at a couple of stories in California for now They're also working on a marijuana hot chocolate for the winter, too.

Anyway, if you want a closer look at weed gravy for the turkey, that’s right HERE: https://kivaconfections.com/

(of course, if you can't wait for weed gravy to hit Canadian dispensaries, there's recipes to be found online: https://eatyourcannabis.com/cannabis-gravy/

I know a lot of people were pretty stoked on this news yesterday. If you’re a Letterkenny fan, you’re getting a Christmas gift next month on Crave.

With all of the trouble hockey coaches have found themselves in over the last couple of weeks, here’s a fascinating read on one of the OG dickhead hockey coaches, “Iron” Mike Keenan. There’s some pretty wild stories in here, including a player who chased Mike through the halls of the old Chicago Stadium, with his skates still on, sparks flying everywhere: https://deadspin.com/mike-keenan-the-nhls-last-great-asshole-coach-5958837

And finally, how about a whiskey recommendation? After a a rather wintery week full of horrid driving conditions, wind that hurt our faces, and snow that made us all wish we’d made more of the 2019 golf season, a beverage to warm our bones feels appropriate. So, meet Suntory Whisky’s “Toki”. I gave this to Boss Man as a Christmas gift last year, and it was a big hit. Also a favourite around Castle JD. “Toki” means “time” in Japanese, and this bad boy is a blend from three of the best Japanese distilleries, Hakushu, Yamazaki, and Chita. You’ll get vanilla pastry, oak, ginger, grapefruit, apple, and God knows what else off of it. Tons of flavour, and a great way to warm your bones, or the skeleton of someone(s) on your Christmas list this year, too. Under $75 at most liquor stores. https://www.thewhiskyexchange.com/p/36362/suntory-toki

Have a killer weekend, dude(s)!