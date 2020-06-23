iHeartRadio

British Rockers Royal Blood Love Their Local Soccer Team So Much, They've Decided To Sponsor Them!

EbMW8peWAAALr7N

Well, this is pretty cool. You familiar with the British rock band Royal Blood?

They’ve opened for the Foo Fighters in Calgary before. And, they’re buddies with Lars from Metallica. 

Well, the boys are big fans of a minor league soccer team, Rustington FC. To be clear, its not a major soccer squad. 

So what do you do when you can’t wait for sports to come back, and you’re a pretty successful two piece with some money to spare? You sponsor your favourite team. 

 

 

The team’s chairman, Gareth Davies, is pretty pumped

"Ben Thatcher (drummer) grew up in Rustington and has always followed the progress of the club, so to have them across our shirts for the season ahead is a great honour. If at the same time it can raise the profile of the club and attract some support from their quarter of a million followers on Twitter then that’s obviously a huge plus for us."

 

 

Sign me the hell up for one of these jerseys when they go on sale. 

