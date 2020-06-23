British Rockers Royal Blood Love Their Local Soccer Team So Much, They've Decided To Sponsor Them!

Well, this is pretty cool. You familiar with the British rock band Royal Blood?

They’ve opened for the Foo Fighters in Calgary before. And, they’re buddies with Lars from Metallica.

Well, the boys are big fans of a minor league soccer team, Rustington FC. To be clear, its not a major soccer squad.

So what do you do when you can’t wait for sports to come back, and you’re a pretty successful two piece with some money to spare? You sponsor your favourite team.

I use to watch this football club play every week on the recreation ground at the end of my road. Thrilled that they wanted to rep us on the shirts. @Rustington_FC pic.twitter.com/PaB2m31c1u — Royal Blood (@royalblooduk) June 23, 2020

The team’s chairman, Gareth Davies, is pretty pumped.

"Ben Thatcher (drummer) grew up in Rustington and has always followed the progress of the club, so to have them across our shirts for the season ahead is a great honour. If at the same time it can raise the profile of the club and attract some support from their quarter of a million followers on Twitter then that’s obviously a huge plus for us."

Welcome to all of our new @royalblooduk followers.



We will provide an update in the coming days as to how you can purchase our new shirts and club polo shirts. #Blues #RoyalBlood — Rustington F.C. (@Rustington_FC) June 23, 2020

Sign me the hell up for one of these jerseys when they go on sale.

ITS BACK! FOOTBALL!!! Crowd noise on. Makes such a difference. — Ben Thatcher (@BenjiTalent) June 17, 2020