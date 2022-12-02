Calgary's Got A Basketball Team, And They're Touring The City!
Meet the Calgary Surge! The basketball team tips off next spring, up at Winsport!
Hello @CEBLeague 👋 Welcome to the Surge.— Calgary Surge (@CalgarySurge) October 19, 2022
Link below to reserve tickets and buy merch.
🔗 https://t.co/D6lRFUhzdr#LetsBall pic.twitter.com/NR1zqbtU2D
And, they're going on tour this month!
STOP 1: SOUTHWEST— Calgary Surge (@CalgarySurge) December 2, 2022
What: Kris Kringle Basketball Tournament
When: Friday, December 2nd
Location: St. Mary’s High School, 111 18 Ave SW
Members of the public can meet our Front Office from 3:10pm to 7:00pm.
Surge merch will be available on-site for purchase.#YYC #HomeTeam https://t.co/NTHtLq2JMy pic.twitter.com/2oPGA2dGij
Some very cool words from one of the team owners, Jason Ribeiro, in the Calgary Herald this week:
Usman Tahir Jutt and I are thrilled to be partnering with the Canadian Elite Basketball League, the largest pro sports league by number of teams in the country. As sons of immigrants, the pride we feel in helping grow Canadian basketball is immense. The CEBL features the highest percentage of Canadian players of any pro league in the country, with 71 per cent of its 2022 rosters being Canadian.
Usman and I have spent years dedicated to building community. We view the Surge as a continuation of our passions for supporting youth, furthering economic development, showcasing art and culture, and creating belonging.
EXTRA! EXTRA! 🗞— Calgary Surge (@CalgarySurge) December 2, 2022
Read our Vice-Chairman & President @Jason_Ribeiro’s column in today’s @calgaryherald, “Calgary’s new pro sports team will prove basketball can be much more than basketball.”
Link: https://t.co/2iWjcS8ZxU@CEBLeague #HomeTeam #LetsBall #OurGame pic.twitter.com/r5Zv56TNDX