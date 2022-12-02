Calgary's Got A Basketball Team, And They're Touring The City!

Meet the Calgary Surge! The basketball team tips off next spring, up at Winsport!

And, they're going on tour this month!

STOP 1: SOUTHWEST



What: Kris Kringle Basketball Tournament



When: Friday, December 2nd



Location: St. Mary’s High School, 111 18 Ave SW



Members of the public can meet our Front Office from 3:10pm to 7:00pm.



Surge merch will be available on-site for purchase.#YYC #HomeTeam https://t.co/NTHtLq2JMy pic.twitter.com/2oPGA2dGij — Calgary Surge (@CalgarySurge) December 2, 2022

Some very cool words from one of the team owners, Jason Ribeiro, in the Calgary Herald this week: