Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' Has Been Delayed Again...And That's A BIG Deal For The Movie Business.

Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet’ was supposed to be one of the biggest movies of the summer, if not the biggest. And then, coronavirus happened.

If the trailer looks a bit ‘Inception’-ish…that’s because they’re related.

Anyway, we were supposed to get this thing July 17th. Then, July 31st. Then, August 12th. And now? Who knows. Maybe September?

The latest working dates within Warner Bros for Tenet, I’m hearing, is Aug 26 overseas and Labor Day weekend in the U.S. — Steven Zeitchik (@zeitchikWaPo) July 21, 2020

Or, next year?

I know a lot of people are saying that WB should not wait a month to release Tenet -- they should wait a year. And the virus patterns make that a viable perspective. — Steven Zeitchik (@zeitchikWaPo) July 21, 2020

The problem is if they wait a year there may not be theaters. because theaters (like any business) need new product to stay solvent. — Steven Zeitchik (@zeitchikWaPo) July 21, 2020

A studio can postpone a year bc they have other (at-home) revenue streams in the meantime. And a lot of cash on hand. Theaters can't postpone for a year. A theater has to pay rent. — Steven Zeitchik (@zeitchikWaPo) July 21, 2020

And thus an impasse, and our current world of (seemingly mystifying but in fact very logical) drip-drip delays. The business is trying to find a way -- any way -- to not have to wait a year. Because a year could kill the business. — Steven Zeitchik (@zeitchikWaPo) July 21, 2020

Pretty interesting stuff. And Nolan’s reasons for wanting the movie to be in theatres, and NOT on-demand, are intriguing as well.

It also doesn’t help that the thing cost $205 million to make, filmed in seven countries around the world.

Anyway, let’s all cross our fingers that we get to see this thing before 2021. Because as much as there’s a lot of debate about how/when/why/where to release it, one thing isn’t up for debate.

Tenet looks cool as hell.