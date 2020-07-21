iHeartRadio

Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' Has Been Delayed Again...And That's A BIG Deal For The Movie Business.

theatre-603076_1280

Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet’ was supposed to be one of the biggest movies of the summer, if not the biggest. And then, coronavirus happened.

If the trailer looks a bit ‘Inception’-ish…that’s because they’re related

Anyway, we were supposed to get this thing July 17th. Then, July 31st. Then, August 12th. And now? Who knows. Maybe September?

 

 

Or, next year?

 

 

Pretty interesting stuff. And Nolan’s reasons for wanting the movie to be in theatres, and NOT on-demand, are intriguing as well.

It also doesn’t help that the thing cost $205 million to make, filmed in seven countries around the world.

Anyway, let’s all cross our fingers that we get to see this thing before 2021. Because as much as there’s a lot of debate about how/when/why/where to release it, one thing isn’t up for debate.

Tenet looks cool as hell. 

