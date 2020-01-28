iHeartRadio
"Digging In The Dirt", A Documentary About Mental Health In The Oil Patch

Well, this is cool to see. There’s been some interesting conversations happening lately, about men’s mental health. Suicide is the number one killer of dudes under 49. Opening up about mental illness has never been more important, dudes. And that’s why I love this CBC documentary so much. Here’s a peek at “Digging In The Dirt”, a doc about addiction, suicide, and men’s mental health…in Alberta’s oil patch. 

 

 

If you wanna watch the whole thing, it’s right HERE: https://gem.cbc.ca/media/media/absolutely-canadian/episode-23/38e815a-011a7b71c5b

Let’s keep this conversation going, dudes. 

