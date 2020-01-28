"Digging In The Dirt", A Documentary About Mental Health In The Oil Patch
Well, this is cool to see. There’s been some interesting conversations happening lately, about men’s mental health. Suicide is the number one killer of dudes under 49. Opening up about mental illness has never been more important, dudes. And that’s why I love this CBC documentary so much. Here’s a peek at “Digging In The Dirt”, a doc about addiction, suicide, and men’s mental health…in Alberta’s oil patch.
Watch Digging in the Dirt exclusively on CBC Gem.— Digging in the Dirt (@DITD_DocFilm) December 9, 2019
Start the conversation.#documentary #film https://t.co/tcSXYjZV6Y pic.twitter.com/FVVKqe5Iko
If you wanna watch the whole thing, it’s right HERE: https://gem.cbc.ca/media/media/absolutely-canadian/episode-23/38e815a-011a7b71c5b
Let’s keep this conversation going, dudes.
CONTESTS
-
The Black Keys TicketsListen to CJAY Mornings with Jesse & JD all week to win FREE tickets!
-
The Lumineers TicketsListen to The Krys Stewart Show all week to win FREE tickets!
-
Theory of a Deadman TicketsListen to The Ride Home with Reaper all week to win tickets!