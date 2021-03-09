DRUG SAUNA: A Calgary Band That Plays IN Their Van!

I like to think I have a pretty good idea of what’s going on, in and around Calgary. But, as it turns out, my ass was in the dark, at least when it comes to Drug Sauna.

What’s Drug Sauna, you ask?

A band.

And, a van, according to this write-up from MetalSucks.

The two came together in 2019 to form this smoky, hazy alliance as members of the Vandits Van club in Calgary, a group of about 15 van enthusiasts who have formed a brotherhood over van culture. “We were doing a club camping trip a few years ago, and I told Deano we were gonna start a band that only plays in a van,” says Martens. “We laughed about it all weekend. Then we started to plan Vantopia and decided we were gonna ACTUALLY do it. So we jammed for the very first time the night before Vantopia and pulled it off!” Vans have been linked to music for decades now, starting in the ’60s with the “tune in, drop out” hippie culture and evolving into something strongly associated with stoner rock. For Martens, the epiphany to make the van the stage itself was organic. “We do everything in there… eat, sleep, drink, fuck, party… so it only made sense to rock out in there too.”

Unfortunately, you probably won’t see Drug Sauna play until it’s a bit warmer.

Hard work is one thing, but Canada also has cold as hell winters, which may be even too much to overcome for two sweaty, half naked guys playing hot, fuzzy sludge outside in a van with all the doors and windows open. “We were booked once to play in January. We were watching the forecast like hawks the week leading up to the show,” laments Martens. “We weren’t gonna take any precautions, just cross our fingers that it was gonna be nice. Turned out that it was -30°C, so we backed out. We’re too old for that bullshit. That’s when another new Drug Sauna rule happened: no shows in the winter.”

Count me in for some Drug Sauna when it warms up. That’s exactly what I’m gonna need after over a year of this pandemic.

Now, support a couple of local beauties and order their new cassette, won't you?