Evander Holyfield Is Coming Back, But Not Against Mike Tyson...Yet.

boxing-gloves-375473_1280

*OK, so I blogged all about how Mike Tyson was coming back, after seeing a pretty reputable source confirm Tyson/Holyfield III. Obviously, that all changed, but here's the original blog, and an update to go with it.*

Mike Tyson’s coming back. Again. And once again, it’s against a fellow boxing legend.

 

 

Which is interesting, for a few reasons. First, because Mike had been pretty adamant he wouldn’t be working with Triller again, the company that put on his last fight, and is in the business of freak-show fighting, and novelty combat. Also a little strange, because the New York Post was reporting a few hours before this news broke that Holyfield would be fighting someone else entirely.

In case you’re unfamiliar, here’s a quick refresher on how we got here. Mike returned to the ring against Roy Jones Jr a few months ago, and looked much better than many speculated he might.

Oh, and Tyson and Holyfield have a pretty interesting history.

*UPDATE: aaaaand, disregard. Turns out Kevin Iole had it wrong. Holyfield’s gonna fight Kevin McBride, in the Teofimo Lopez main event.*

 

 

Dammit, Kevin.

There’s a Tyson connection here, though. Kevin McBride fought Mike, back in 2005, in a forgettable scrap.

You’ve gotta think this is a warm-up fight for Holyfield, and that a third scrap with Mike is just a matter of time…and money.

