It's BACK! The San Diego Will Let You Name A Cockroach After Your Ex!

It’s baaaaaack.

The El Paso Zoo has decided to bring back what’s been wildly successful promotion for them, historically. It’s called, ‘Quit Bugging Me’, and allows you to name a cockroach after your ex! Then, said cockroach gets fed to Zoo residents, on Valentine’s Day weekend. This year, meerkats, primates, birds, and small mammals eagerly await a cockroach named after that ex you can’t quite get out of your rearview mirror. If you’re in search of closure, this could be just the thing!

They’re going to begin accepting submissions soon, HERE: http://www.elpasozoo.org/experiences/quit-bugging-me

Obviously, a donation to El Paso’s Zoo is appreciated, as well. Your move, Calgary Zoo. As of right now, ours doesn’t have offer a program that names an insect after your former lover(s), but they do have a couple of nights of Valentines Day date dinners on the docket.

And for anyone who's struggling to get over their ex, I recommend naming a cockroach after him/her. If that doesn't work, just head to Hawaii and fall in love with Mila Kunis.