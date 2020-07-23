It's Official, Mike Tyson's Coming Back...Against Roy Jones Jr.

It’d be rumoured for a while, and on Thursday morning it became official.

Mike Tyson’s back, at the tender age of 54.

For better or worse. There’s a couple of interesting things about this, actually. First, some of the rules.

Tyson-Jones fight will be EXHIBITION bout with bigger gloves, perhaps 12 ounces. They met with Andy Foster oF CSAC on Zoom recently. They aren't going to try for KOs. Sept. 12 at Dignity Health Sports Park. — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) July 23, 2020

And the undercard?

Former NBA guard Nate Robinson and YouTube star Jake Paul make it official: They tell me they will be fighting Sept. 12 as an undercard to Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. in California. pic.twitter.com/ClEP64JZFp — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 23, 2020

Big news: @MikeTyson is coming back. He will fight @RealRoyJonesJr in an eight-round exhibition match. Heard there will be boxer vs MMA fighters on undercard. Looks like it will be in Cali. Don't have the date yet. — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) July 23, 2020

Mike’s looked pretty quick in some recent training footage.

🚨 FIGHT DETAILS 🚨



🥊 MIKE TYSON VS ROY JONES JR



🤼‍♂️ Exhibition

⚖️ Heavyweight

⏰ Eight Rounds

🙅‍♂️ No Headgear

🧤 Bigger Gloves

📺 PPV & Triller App



📆 September 12th

📍 Dignity Health Sports Park, Cali 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/x6RO2LGRUA — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) July 23, 2020

