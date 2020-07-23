It's Official, Mike Tyson's Coming Back...Against Roy Jones Jr.
It’d be rumoured for a while, and on Thursday morning it became official.
Mike Tyson’s back, at the tender age of 54.
I. AM. BACK. #legendsonlyleague. September 12th vs @RealRoyJonesJr on #Triller and PPV #frontlinebattle @TysonLeague pic.twitter.com/eksSfdjDzK— Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) July 23, 2020
For better or worse. There’s a couple of interesting things about this, actually. First, some of the rules.
Tyson-Jones fight will be EXHIBITION bout with bigger gloves, perhaps 12 ounces. They met with Andy Foster oF CSAC on Zoom recently. They aren't going to try for KOs. Sept. 12 at Dignity Health Sports Park.— Kevin Iole (@KevinI) July 23, 2020
And the undercard?
Former NBA guard Nate Robinson and YouTube star Jake Paul make it official: They tell me they will be fighting Sept. 12 as an undercard to Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. in California. pic.twitter.com/ClEP64JZFp— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 23, 2020
Big news: @MikeTyson is coming back. He will fight @RealRoyJonesJr in an eight-round exhibition match. Heard there will be boxer vs MMA fighters on undercard. Looks like it will be in Cali. Don't have the date yet.— Kevin Iole (@KevinI) July 23, 2020
Mike’s looked pretty quick in some recent training footage.
🚨 FIGHT DETAILS 🚨— Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) July 23, 2020
🥊 MIKE TYSON VS ROY JONES JR
🤼♂️ Exhibition
⚖️ Heavyweight
⏰ Eight Rounds
🙅♂️ No Headgear
🧤 Bigger Gloves
📺 PPV & Triller App
📆 September 12th
📍 Dignity Health Sports Park, Cali 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/x6RO2LGRUA
More on the fight HERE.
me, trying to figure out how to feel about a Mike Tyson comeback. pic.twitter.com/30SuKpqoHy— JD 🥃 (@JDfromCJAY) July 23, 2020
Feels good pic.twitter.com/I0SwIRFrxz— Jesse Modz (@jessemodz) July 23, 2020
