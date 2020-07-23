iHeartRadio

It's Official, Mike Tyson's Coming Back...Against Roy Jones Jr.

c688be3e368157b3a88e7ee004238b6f_md

It’d be rumoured for a while, and on Thursday morning it became official. 

Mike Tyson’s back, at the tender age of 54.

 

 

For better or worse. There’s a couple of interesting things about this, actually. First, some of the rules. 

 

 

And the undercard?

 

 

Mike’s looked pretty quick in some recent training footage.

 

 

More on the fight HERE.

