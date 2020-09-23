Kraft Dinner Is Going Pumpkin Spice Next Month. Yes, Really.

Been a weird year for Kraft Dinner, man. I mean, weird year for all of us. But KD’s had some bizarre moments. First, there was their curious collaboration with Burger King. Then, we heard they were planning to push mac & cheese as a breakfast dish in America. And now?

Pumpkin spice Kraft Dinner.

We’re whipping up some new KD, and it’s no basic batch. There’s only 1000. Sign up to claim yours at https://t.co/R14oHhc8Ab pic.twitter.com/cXcjovsbYs — Kraft Dinner (@kraftdinner) September 22, 2020

If for some reason you don’t believe this is a real thing (I completely understand why), here’s the word straight from the horse’s mouth:

For the first day of Fall, iconic Canadian comfort food, Kraft Dinner (KD) is shaking up pumpkin spice season with its new Pumpkin Spice KD - a mac and cheese to please KD lovers and the cult following of pumpkin spice latte aficionados. It ain't no basic batch. While Pumpkin Spice KD may be trolling the classic 'PSL', this spicy cheesy treat is very real and will come in a signature white cup with cinnamon spice topping. Coming to Canadians this October, Pumpkin Spice KD is made with the same classic KD cheese powder Canadians know and love, now with added fall flavours: hints of cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice and ginger. Suggested pairings: a cozy scarf, flannel shirt, fresh manicure and a pumpkin patch.

I hate to defend something like this, but it does make a bit of sense, when you consider how popular pumpkin spice is in Canada. Apparently, the Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte is even more popular up here than it is in the States, according to CTV.

If you wanna get your hands on it, Kraft is clearly planning on demand & curiosity being high. So, you’ll have to sign up, and hope you’re chosen, HERE.

What a time to be alive.