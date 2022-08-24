LISTEN: 10 Seconds of New Nickelback...Which Is Apparently Coming Soon

New Nickelback, anyone?

Before you use this as an opportunity to grandstand about how refined your musical tastes are, let's all just remember that music is subjective, and just because you don't enjoy something, doesn't mean you're any sort of obligated to publicly defecate all over it.

Now, with that out of the way, here's 10 seconds of a new Nickelback tune, teased by the band over the last couple of days.

Make of this news what you will. The first ten seconds do sound fun, no? It's the first new music from them since their cover of Charlie Daniels' 'The Devil Went Down To Georgia' a couple of years ago.

A heavier tune from Chad Kroeger & co wouldn't be unprecedented, as pointed out by Metal Injection:

Nickelback getting heavy wouldn't be shocking, either. The band's 2017 album kicked things off with the title track whose riffing was pretty shocking at the time considering 2014's No Fixed Address being a little lighter. I guess what I'm getting at is this – it'd be pretty cool to see Nickelback just say "fuck it" and drop a heavy song, or even a heavy record. They're clearly capable of doing it. And who knows! Maybe they're taking cues from their good buddies in Pantera at this point too, considering Nickelback and Pantera were good friends. Hell, Nickelback even paid tribute to the late and great Pantera guitarist Dimebag Darrell with their 2005 song "Side of a Bullet," which featured an unused solo from Dimebag himself.

My money says you've got new Nickelback in your earholes by the weekend. Stay tuned...or don't?