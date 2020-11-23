LISTEN: A Crazy TV Evangelist Gets Turned Into A Metal Song!
You know Kenneth Copeland? He’s one of those crazy TV evangelists, that’s always spewing nonsense and cackling maniacally. You know, like he did after the American election a couple of weeks ago.
Well, as it turns out, crazy TV preachers cackling makes for excellent metal music fodder. Thanks to a YouTuber named Andre Antunes, we now know what it’d sound like if Kenneth Copeland fronted a metal band.
And the bad news doesn’t stop there for Copeland. He’s also the target of Russian hackers.
Before you feel too bad for the dude, please consider that he thought he could defeat a pandemic with prayer.
Oh yeah, this one got remixed too.
And that he’s gotten rich off of spitting hellfire at people. So, please enjoy one more Kenneth Copeland metal remix for the road.
