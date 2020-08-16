LISTEN: A Forgotten Demo From Linkin Park's 'Hybrid Theory', On Its 20th Anniversary

In case you weren’t aware, Linkin Park’s ‘Hybrid Theory’ turns twenty years old this year.

Yes, you are that old. But, we’ll grapple with your old age, and the subsequent existential crisis later.

Here’s why that’s important. The band’s got some cool plans to celebrate, despite some extenuating circumstances. They lost lead singer Chester Bennington a few years ago, obviously. And, in the midst of the pandemic, any kind of touring or gathering is off of the table. But, it appears that won’t deter LP from reminiscing on one of the biggest rock albums of the 21st century.

That’s a massive compilation of songs and content.

Super deluxe box set:

5 CDs

1. Hybrid Theory

2. Reanimation

3. B-Side Rarities

4. LPU Rarities

5. Forgotten Demos

3 DVDs

1. Frat Party At The Pankake Festival

2. Live Projekt Revolution 2002 (never-before-released)

3. Live At The Fillmore 2001 // Live At Rock Am Ring 2001

3 LPs

1. Hybrid Theory

2. Reanimation

3. Hybrid Theory EP

Extras:

80-page book featuring contributions from the band and previously unseen photos

Cassette reproduction of original 2-track street team sampler

18x24 Poster of Chester Bennington

3 Lithographs featuring new art by Mike Shinoda, Joe Hahn, and Frank Maddocks

Replica tour laminate

Super deluxe vinyl set:

3 LPs

1. Hybrid Theory

2. Reanimation

3. B-Side Rarities

Side A

1. One Step Closer (Rock Mix)

2. It’s Goin’ Down

3. Papercut (Live from the BBC)

4. In The End (Live BBC Radio One)

5. Points Of Authority (Live BBC Radio One)

6. High Voltage

Side B

7. Step Up (1999 Demo)

8. My December

9. A Place For My Head (Live at Docklands Arena, London)

10. Points Of Authority (Live at Docklands Arena, London)

11. Papercut (Live at Docklands Arena, London)

12. Buy Myself Remix (Marilyn Manson)

Deluxe CD:

2 CDS

1. Hybrid Theory

2. B-Side Rarities

Digital:

All audio tracks on the album will be available to stream or download.

And late last week, we got our first taste of it. A demo of a song that didn’t make it to Hybrid Theory, that had been unofficially floating around the Internet since 2009. It’s called ‘She Couldn’t’, and it pretty different…and cool.

And so are Mike Shinoda’s thoughts on it.

“1.) The programmed beat and focus on synth sounds and vocal loops (rather than heavy guitars) foreshadowed a future of the band many years after Hybrid Theory. In searching for our ‘first sound’, we set the groundwork for our later evolution. “2.) The softly-sung ‘you’re not alone’ refrain reminded me that, although we debuted with a song screaming ‘shut up’, what most fans came to find out was that empathy and community were just as integral a part of LP’s DNA from the very beginning.” Mike adds: “Sincerely, thank you for the excitement about the #hybridtheory20 package. We’re so grateful to have had you with us all these years.”

If you’re so inclined, you can pre-order the 20th Anniversary Edition of Hybrid Theory HERE.