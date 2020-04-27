LISTEN: A Mashup You Didn't Know You Needed...Trump Sings Disturbed's Down With The Sickness

As a general rule of thumb, I do my best to avoid most conversations pertaining to the dumpster fire that is American politics. However, more than willing to make an exception for something like this.

Say what you will about COVID-19, the Internet content has been outstanding, thanks to all of the downtime we’ve collectively inherited. Turns out, the pandemic hasn’t been a bad thing for Disturbed’s streaming numbers, as ‘Down With The Sickness’ has jumped 31% in sales and streams.

REM’s seen a streaming & sales bump for ‘It’s The End Of The World…’ as well.

And if you’re looking for a rabbit hole to tumble down, the dude who made this, “Lars von Retriever”on YouTube, has whipped up a few other Trump songs built from speeches, too.