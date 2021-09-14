LISTEN: A New(ish) Song From Ozzy...Featuring Lemmy From Motorhead?!
It’s basically an official mashup.
In case you’re not aware, Ozzy’s ‘No More Tears’ turns thirty years old this year, like many iconic rock albums. And one of the standout tracks from it was actually co-written by Lemmy Kilmister of Motorhead.
Of course, you may be aware that Lemmy and Motorhead recorded a version, too.
And so, to get us properly amped up for a the release of a special 30th anniversary edition of ‘No More Tears’, Ozzy’s released a new version of the track…with vocals from himself AND Lemmy.
Cool, right? More, from NME:
The track, which features on the expanded 30th anniversary reissue of Osbourne’s ‘No More Tears’ album out this Friday (September 17), welds the two singers voices together for a touching new tribute.
Lemmy, who died in 2015, co-wrote ‘Hellraiser’ with Osbourne for the latter’s 1991 album. Motörhead later recorded their own version of the song and released it as a single from their 1992 album ‘March Ör Die’
Ozzy explained in a statement that the new version was made in memory of his friend. “I hope everyone enjoys the song,” Osbourne said in a press release. “This is just a small way to honour my friend Lemmy. Sharon and I talk a lot about how much we miss him.”