LISTEN: A New(ish) Song From Ozzy...Featuring Lemmy From Motorhead?!

It’s basically an official mashup.

In case you’re not aware, Ozzy’s ‘No More Tears’ turns thirty years old this year, like many iconic rock albums. And one of the standout tracks from it was actually co-written by Lemmy Kilmister of Motorhead.

Of course, you may be aware that Lemmy and Motorhead recorded a version, too.

And so, to get us properly amped up for a the release of a special 30th anniversary edition of ‘No More Tears’, Ozzy’s released a new version of the track…with vocals from himself AND Lemmy.

Cool, right? More, from NME: