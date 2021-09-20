iHeartRadio

LISTEN: A New Rock Supergroup, Featuring Dave Navarro & Taylor Hawkins!

If you’re looking for some new rock, meet NHC. Or, Navarro, Hawkins, Chaney.

Yes, that’s Dave Navarro, Taylor Hawkins, and Chris Chaney.

More, from Guitar World:

Electric guitar hero Navarro and bass guitar titan Chaney, currently bandmates in Jane’s Addiction, have brought Foo Fighters drummer Hawkins into the fold for their new project, the latter of whom labels Navarro as “the best lead guitarist in alternative rock”.

Hawkins and Chaney also have a musical history of their own, having both played in Alanis Morisette’s band in the mid-’90s. Chaney has also been a part of Hawkins’s solo project, Taylor Hawkins and the Coattail Riders.

Said to be the result of “pure, unharnessed creativity”, NHC – Navarro, Hawkins, Chaney – has also been dubbed by Navarro as an “awakening of everything he loved about playing”, having felt his guitar chops plateauing in recent times.

The band will make their live debut next weekend, at Ohana Fest, supporting Pearl Jam. 

