LISTEN: A New Song From Mick Jagger, With Guitar/Drums/Bass From Dave Grohl!

New Mick Jagger, anyone? With a big assist to Dave Grohl, covering drums, guitar, and bass.

I wanted to share this song that I wrote about coming out of lockdown, with some much needed optimism - thank you to Dave Grohl @foofighters for jumping on drums, bass and guitar, it was a lot of fun working with you on this-hope you all enjoy Eazy Sleazy! https://t.co/7FoI5T36aU — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) April 13, 2021

Dave Grohl continues to be one of the busiest dudes in rock, and continues to put out stuff we all want. The latest? A documentary.

From the YouTube description:

WHAT DRIVES US is a testament to the musician’s life. WHAT DRIVES US will be released Friday, April 30th exclusively on The Coda Collection via Amazon Prime Video Channels in the U.S. and outside of the U.S. via Amazon Prime Video. “This film is my love letter to every musician that has ever jumped in an old van with their friends and left it all behind for the simple reward of playing music. What started as a project to pull back the curtain on the DIY logistics of stuffing all of your friends and equipment into a small space for months on end eventually turned into an exploration of “why?” What drives us?” - Dave Grohl Directed by Dave Grohl, this feature documentary film is a love letter to the rare club of rock and roll, as well as an inspiration to every young kid who dreams of a life playing music. Dave was that kid. And so was Ringo, Annie Clark, The Edge, Steven Tyler, and everyone in between. The list goes on forever. While they all have stories— outrageous, unbelievable, insane, as well as poignant stories— they all share a common bond. At some point, before anyone knew their name, they had an unstoppable drive to share their music with the world. Their passion led them to leave everything behind, throw caution to the wind, and chase their dream. Nobody was promised anything, but they all had a plan. Featuring: Jennifer Finch of L7, Tony Kanal of No Doubt, Flea of The Red HOt Chili Peppers, Lars Ulrich of Metallica, Charlie Gabriel of Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Brian Johnson of AC/DC, St. Vincent, Dave Lombardo of Slayer, Steven Tyler of Aerosmtih, The Edge of U2, Ben Harper, Kira Roessler of Black Flag, Ringo Starr of The Beatles, Slash & Duff McKagan of Guns N'Roses, D.H. Peligro of Dead Kennedys, Exene Cervenka of X, Starcrawler, Mike Watt of Minutemen, Pete Stahl of Scream, Radkey, and Ian MacKaye of Fugazi / Minor Threat.

And the best part? We don’t have to wait long for the documentary, which’ll drop on Amazon Prime in Canada at the end of this month, according to Loudwire.

The film has been acquired by the Coda Collection and will be released on Friday, April 30 via the Coda Collection subscription streaming service and complimentary website. What Drives Us will also be available outside of the U.S. through Amazon Prime video.

In the meantime, if you haven’t seen the mini-doc the band put together last year to celebrate their 25th anniversary, it’s a greta quick little watch.

\

Add that to the fact Dave has a book coming out this fall.

You start to realize very quickly that ‘Fresh Pots’ was likely rooted in a very real coffee addiction.