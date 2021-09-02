iHeartRadio

Join Now

Exclusive VIP Pre-sales, contests and more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
80 Patina Rise SW Calgary AB T3H 2W4  -   (403) 240-5800  -   webmaster@cjay92.com  -   webmaster@cjay92.com
Instagram Snapchat
929292
Sms*

LISTEN: A New Version Of A 90s Skate Punk Classic...Featuring Tony Hawk On Vocals!

V8OinYhvZVoGaYypakrPWFBZf6jEnoJxx9rPiK2Vw1s

If you grew up skateboarding and/or playing video games in the 90s, you remember Swedish punks Millencolin, and their song 'No Cigar':

And this week, we got a lovely little piece of nostalgia, with an added cool cameo. Straight off of the Tony Hawk's Prop Skater soundtrack, here's a 2021 version of the Millencolin classic, featuring Tony Hawk!

 

 

Here's a few other songs you can't hear without thinking of Tony Hawk's video games. 

12

CONTESTS

WIN MORE!