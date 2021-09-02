LISTEN: A New Version Of A 90s Skate Punk Classic...Featuring Tony Hawk On Vocals!

If you grew up skateboarding and/or playing video games in the 90s, you remember Swedish punks Millencolin, and their song 'No Cigar':

And this week, we got a lovely little piece of nostalgia, with an added cool cameo. Straight off of the Tony Hawk's Prop Skater soundtrack, here's a 2021 version of the Millencolin classic, featuring Tony Hawk!

Attention THPS fans: here is a cover of “No Cigar” by @Millencolin featuring @stevecaballero @NikolaSarcevic & yours truly on vocals: https://t.co/JMb4nrvBZi — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) September 2, 2021

