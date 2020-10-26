LISTEN: An Unreleased Outkast Remix...With Zack de le Rocha?

Am I the only one who had no friggin’ idea that Outkast recorded a remix of ‘B.O.B’ with Zack de la Rocha?

According to ThePRP, it’s a part of the 20th anniversary edition of Outkast’s Stankonia, which drops this Friday.

Said one half of Outkast,

“Zack added an extra layer of grunge to a masterpiece.” Andre 3000 added, “I’m a fan of the Rage sound so it was an honor to have them involved in a remix.”

There’s a bunch of cool remixes getting released on the special edition of Stankonia, detailed by Rolling Stone.