LISTEN: An Unreleased Outkast Remix...With Zack de le Rocha?
Am I the only one who had no friggin’ idea that Outkast recorded a remix of ‘B.O.B’ with Zack de la Rocha?
According to ThePRP, it’s a part of the 20th anniversary edition of Outkast’s Stankonia, which drops this Friday.
Said one half of Outkast,
“Zack added an extra layer of grunge to a masterpiece.” Andre 3000 added, “I’m a fan of the Rage sound so it was an honor to have them involved in a remix.”
There’s a bunch of cool remixes getting released on the special edition of Stankonia, detailed by Rolling Stone.
