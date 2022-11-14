iHeartRadio

LISTEN: Another Christmas Song From The Offspring!


Screenshot 2022-11-14 081131

A little Offspring Christmas, anyone? If you were out doing any kind of shopping this weekend, odds are your ears were assaulted by holiday music. Maybe this is the year you'll hear Dexter Holland crooning 'Bells Will Be Ringing' as you peruse the mall. 

It's the second straight year the California punks have given their take on a Christmas classic.  Last year, it was a Darlene Love cover.

If you're struggling to get yourself into the holiday spirit, maybe some Offspring will help!

