LISTEN: Big Wreck Covers Sting's 'Russians', In Support of Ukraine
Something very cool here, from our buds in Big Wreck:
It’s our hope that this small gesture will help to provide valuable resources to the @UNHCR as they carry out their efforts in Ukraine. Download the song today and know that all proceeds go directly to The UNHCR— Big Wreck (@bigwreckmusic) March 4, 2022
You can download directly here:https://t.co/iARtyUyKaK pic.twitter.com/OsUXY38YoL
More, from the band’s Bandcamp (where you can pay $1.25 for the tune and do some real good in Ukraine as a result):
In early January, Big Wreck recorded this haunting version of Sting's classic, "Russians". What was purely a topical situation at the time, has clearly now unfolded to be a volatile and terrifying situations for millions. We have decided to release this song, with 100% of all proceeds going to the UNHRC (A United Nations Refugee Aid Organization). This organization is working to provide support and aid to refugees currently fleeing the violent situation in Ukraine.
If you’re not familiar with the song Sting wrote it in 1985, but recently re-recorded it.
More, from Yahoo:
Sting, whose career spans decades, is bringing back a song from 1985.
"I've only rarely sung this song in the many years since it was written, because I never thought it would be relevant again. But, in the light of one man's bloody and woefully misguided decision to invade a peaceful, unthreatening neighbor, the song is, once again, a plea for our common humanity," said Sting, never using the name of Russian President Vladimir Putin. "For the brave Ukrainians fighting against this brutal tyranny and also the many Russians who are protesting this outrage despite the threat of arrest and imprisonment — We, all of us, love our children. Stop the war."
He then performed a track from his debut solo alum, The Dream of the Blue Turtles, about the Cold War. Celloist Ramiro Belgardt, who's worked on films including West Side Story and several installments of Star Wars, accompanied him. The song includes the lyrics, "We share the same biology, regardless of ideology/Believe me when I say to you/I hope the Russians love their children too." He omitted only a couple of lines, which referred to then-President Ronald Reagan, in the updated version he posted.