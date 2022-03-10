LISTEN: Big Wreck Covers Sting's 'Russians', In Support of Ukraine

Something very cool here, from our buds in Big Wreck:

It’s our hope that this small gesture will help to provide valuable resources to the @UNHCR as they carry out their efforts in Ukraine. Download the song today and know that all proceeds go directly to The UNHCR



You can download directly here:https://t.co/iARtyUyKaK pic.twitter.com/OsUXY38YoL — Big Wreck (@bigwreckmusic) March 4, 2022

More, from the band’s Bandcamp (where you can pay $1.25 for the tune and do some real good in Ukraine as a result):

In early January, Big Wreck recorded this haunting version of Sting's classic, "Russians". What was purely a topical situation at the time, has clearly now unfolded to be a volatile and terrifying situations for millions. We have decided to release this song, with 100% of all proceeds going to the UNHRC (A United Nations Refugee Aid Organization). This organization is working to provide support and aid to refugees currently fleeing the violent situation in Ukraine.

If you’re not familiar with the song Sting wrote it in 1985, but recently re-recorded it.

