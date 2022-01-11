LISTEN: Billy Talent's New 99 Second Punk Scorcher, 'Judged'!

New Billy Talent, anyone?

We’re not far away from Billy Talent’s sixth studio album, ‘Crisis of Faith’, and the other day, we got another taste of it, a 99 second punk banger, ‘Judged’:

It’s the fourth song we’ve been made privy to over the last year or so, with ‘Reckless Paradise’, ‘Forgiveness I + II’, and ‘End of Me’ before it.

But, in the iconic words of Bill Mays, “BUT WAIT, THERE’S MORE!”

How’d you like to join the band for a special, private, virtual Crisis of Faith listening party next week? Details HERE. ‘Crisis of Faith’ hits your earholes on January 21st. Pre-order/save it NOW.