LISTEN: Bono's Got A Book Coming Out!

This is big news for U2 fans. Bono’s got a memoir on the way, a book due out before Christmas this year. And, we’ve got our first taste of it, from the man himself

More, from Ultimate Classic Rock:

"Surrender is the story of one pilgrim’s lack of progress. . . With a fair amount of fun along the way,” the singer said in a statement. The book's subtitle, 40 Songs, One Story, is a reference to its forty chapters, each one named after a U2 song. The legendary frontman has also created forty original drawings that will appear throughout the book.

"When I started to write this book, I was hoping to draw in detail what I’d previously only sketched in songs," Bono explained. "The people, places, and possibilities in my life. Surrender is a word freighted with meaning for me."

One of the people who will receive focus in the new memoir is the singer's late mother, Iris Hewson, who passed away four days after collapsing at his father's funeral in 1987. Bono's mother died of complications from a brain aneurysm, and her sudden death is one of the factors that the drove the man born Paul Hewson towards music. Bono has previously addressed the impact of the loss of his mother on such U2 tracks as "I Will Follow," "Mofo" and "Out of Control."