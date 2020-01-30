LISTEN: Canada's JoJo Mason Cover's Linkin Park...For Canadian Mental Health
Yeah, we’re a couple of days removed from Bell Let’s Talk Talk Day, the tenth of its kind, a campaign that raised nearly $8,000,000 for mental health in Canada.
But this is pretty poignant, and something that carries a pretty powerful message for the other 364 days of the year, too. Meet JoJo Mason, a Canadian dude who belted out a powerful cover of Linkin Park’s “Numb” for this year’s campaign. Chester Bennington and Linkin Park aren’t an easy cover, but damn, JoJo pulled it off.
And the song’s got a special meaning to JoJo, too. All of the proceeds from this cover are going to a very worthy cause.
JoJo’s right. You are never alone.
CONTESTS
-
Theory of a Deadman TicketsListen to The Ride Home with Reaper all week to win tickets!
-
CJAY 92 Music DirectorsRate Our Rock to win $200 CASH!
-
APE Garage & AccessoriesWin a $500 certificate to APE Garage & Accessories!