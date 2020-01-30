LISTEN: Canada's JoJo Mason Cover's Linkin Park...For Canadian Mental Health

Yeah, we’re a couple of days removed from Bell Let’s Talk Talk Day, the tenth of its kind, a campaign that raised nearly $8,000,000 for mental health in Canada.

But this is pretty poignant, and something that carries a pretty powerful message for the other 364 days of the year, too. Meet JoJo Mason, a Canadian dude who belted out a powerful cover of Linkin Park’s “Numb” for this year’s campaign. Chester Bennington and Linkin Park aren’t an easy cover, but damn, JoJo pulled it off.

And the song’s got a special meaning to JoJo, too. All of the proceeds from this cover are going to a very worthy cause.

JoJo’s right. You are never alone.