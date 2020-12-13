iHeartRadio

LISTEN: Dave Grohl Is Celebrating Hanukkah With 8 Cool Covers!

Grohl-1607738220

This is the most Dave Grohl thing ever. 

As we head into the holiday season, it sure feels like everyone could use a little more cheer. Also, for those celebrating Hanukkah, there’s a decided lack of cool Hanukkah tunes, save for Adam Sandler’s Chanukah songs. But it’s been a few years since we got a new one of those.

Thankfully, our friend Dave read the room, and addressed both of those concerns. He’s partnered up with Greg Kurstin (the dude who’s produced their last two albums, including next year’s Medicine At Midnight), for The Hanukkah Sessions.

 

 

So, he started with a Beastie Boys cover.

Covered Drake on Friday.

And then on Saturday night, dropped his take on Mountain’s ‘Mississippi Queen’.

There’s gonna be eight of these in total, one for each night of Hanukkah. We can only hope there’ll be a Sandler cover to come.

Leave it to Dave to make December 2020 suck a little less.

