LISTEN: Dave Grohl's Dropping A Metal EP This Friday!

Oh, you’ve never heard of Dream Widow?

That’s cool, they’re a fictitious(ish?) metal band, born out of the Foo Fighters horror movie, Studio 666.

But, like he always does, Dave Grohl had to take it a step further, and make things just a little more awesome.

More, from Variety:

When we started writing the script, we had the idea of there being this epic metal opus that — once completed — would release the demon in the house. I said, “Oh, fuck, I’ve got a million riffs.” So I recorded this 13- or 14-minute long instrumental just by myself that’s very metal, and it’s meant to be from the [fictional] band Dream Widow. Then, I furthered that idea by making a whole record by Dream Widow that would be their lost album that they recorded before they were murdered. Horror films and metal kind of go hand in hand.

In case you missed it, we got a chance to chat with the director, BJ McDonnell. The movie is hilarious, disgusting, and absolutely worth checking out, if you haven’t already.

Oh, and Dream Widow’s EP drops this Friday on streaming services.