LISTEN: Drowning Pool's 'Bodies' As A Kids Song Is So Bad, It's Great.

I found your new favourite YouTube. Actually, I can’t speak for you, but this is most certainly mine.

Remember ‘Bodies’ by Drowning Pool?

Arguably one of the greatest nu-metal anthems ever, the kind of stuff MMA promotional videos are made of. This is where YouTube channel “There, I Ruined It” comes in. They’re the ones that turned it into a children’s song.

But it gets better. Or, worse? There’s Eminem’s ‘Without Me’ as a bluegrass song:

Limp Bizkit’s ‘Break Stuff’ as a Broadway tune:

The Police gone honky tonk:

And perhaps most egregiously, Nirvana’s ‘Come As You Are, as a swing song.

There’s so many other good ones, but I’ll stop there…for now. Enjoy this rabbit hole!