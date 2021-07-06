iHeartRadio

Join Now

Exclusive VIP Pre-sales, contests and more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
80 Patina Rise SW Calgary AB T3H 2W4  -   (403) 240-5800  -   webmaster@cjay92.com  -   webmaster@cjay92.com
Instagram Snapchat
929292
Sms*

LISTEN: Drowning Pool's 'Bodies' As A Kids Song Is So Bad, It's Great.

I found your new favourite YouTube. Actually, I can’t speak for you, but this is most certainly mine.

Remember ‘Bodies’ by Drowning Pool?

Arguably one of the greatest nu-metal anthems ever, the kind of stuff MMA promotional videos are made of. This is where YouTube channel “There, I Ruined It” comes in. They’re the ones that turned it into a children’s song. 

But it gets better. Or, worse? There’s Eminem’s ‘Without Me’ as a bluegrass song:

Limp Bizkit’s ‘Break Stuff’ as a Broadway tune:

The Police gone honky tonk:

And perhaps most egregiously, Nirvana’s ‘Come As You Are, as a swing song. 

There’s so many other good ones, but I’ll stop there…for now. Enjoy this rabbit hole!

CONTESTS

WIN MORE!