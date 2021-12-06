LISTEN: Eight Versions of Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas That Are Better Than The Original

With the news that Mariah Carey’s holiday monstrosity, ‘All I Want For Christmas’ has reached a billion streams AND diamond certification, it’s high time to find something new, you guys.

But, they say you have to be the change you want to see in the world, right? So if I really believe that this song is without question the absolute worst Christmas song ever concocted, I’ve gotta be able to provide some alternatives, yes?

Say no more.

First for your consideration: Rage Against the Machine mashed up with Mariah. Tell me this wouldn’t sound much, much better playing over the PA system in Shoppers Drug Mart in December.

Not what you’re looking for? Well, Limp Bizkit has made nu-metal cool again in 2021, how about a Drowning Pool take on ‘All I Want For Christmas’?

Actually, you know what Mariah needs? More Hetfield.

Or Marilyn?

There’s also Slipknot, Twisted Sister, and even Quad City DJs.

But, I’ll admit. As much as these are less ear-bleeding than Mariah’s original, they still aren’t the holiday classic we’re looking for.

With no further ado, the best Mariah holiday mashup known to man, featuring the late/great DMX.

&

Rest in Power, X. Merry Christmas to all.