LISTEN: Guns n Roses New Song Is...Well, Absurd.

hqdefault

A few days ago, Guns n Roses made some waves by dropping a live snippet of a brand new song, ‘Absurd’.

 

 

Which, to be frank, it was.

But if you thought that was just a weird live version, performed by a dude whose vocal chops have been questionable for years…

Nope, the studio version is just as…absurd.

via GIPHY

 

Anyway, the band’s back on tour for the rest of August, playing stadiums across America.

