LISTEN: Guns n Roses New Song Is...Well, Absurd.
A few days ago, Guns n Roses made some waves by dropping a live snippet of a brand new song, ‘Absurd’.
Absurd⚡️ pic.twitter.com/3SFxt6F2B2— Guns N' Roses (@gunsnroses) August 5, 2021
Which, to be frank, it was.
But if you thought that was just a weird live version, performed by a dude whose vocal chops have been questionable for years…
Nope, the studio version is just as…absurd.
Anyway, the band’s back on tour for the rest of August, playing stadiums across America.
A wild start to the 2021 Tour. Upcoming shows in August below. See you there 🌹 https://t.co/h6944iWjQJ— Guns N' Roses (@gunsnroses) August 10, 2021
Aug 11 - Fargo, ND
Aug 13 - Missoula MT
Aug 16 - Denver, CO
Aug 19 - Los Angeles, CA
Aug 22 - Portland, OR
Aug 25 - San Jose, CA
Aug 27 - Las Vegas, NV
Aug 30 - Phoenix, AZ pic.twitter.com/rmeIJmIjCg