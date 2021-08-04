LISTEN: How Blink 182 Almost Got M.Night Shyamalan To Direct A Music Video

Well, this was a pleasant surprise! A few days ago, Mark Hoppus teased that he’d have a special guest on his Apple Music radio show.

Tom!

And the hangout with his former blink-182 delivered. The full thing is HERE, but the Internet has been kind enough to condense the full show down to just Mark & Tom’s conversation:

One of the highlights? How they almost got M.Night Shaymalayan to direct a Blink video. More, from Dazed:

Speaking on Hoppus’ radio show, After School Radio, the pair recalled the time they met the filmmaker while on tour in Japan. “We were having lunch in the hotel in Japan,” said Hoppus, “and we look over and M. Night Shyamalan is at a table next to us… and you’re like, ‘I’m going to go ask him to direct a Blink-182 video’. I was like, ‘What the hell?’” He continued: “The dude’s having lunch on a promo tour of his movie in Japan and you just walk up and you’re like, ‘Hey, my name’s Tom DeLonge. I play in a band called Blink-182. We’re big fans of yours. Would you ever direct a Blink video?’ Within half an hour, we’re all sitting together and he’s coming up with ideas for a Blink video. And I mean, he did come up with a whole treatment and everything. It was going to cost, whatever it was, $20 million, but I mean, just on your gumption or I don’t know, no fucks to give, just walk up to somebody and say, ‘Hey, I want you to direct a Blink video’. “That’s funny,” DeLonge replied. “I remember doing that, and I thought that would have been… he wanted to, you’re right. I think when he found out what music video budgets really were, he was like, ‘This is so beneath me’. No, he didn’t say that, but of course, he was like, ‘I’m not going to do this, this is a nightmare’.” DeLonge added that he “did that to Chris Hemsworth too, Thor”, explaining: “I walked up to him – the pitch was a little bit different – I said, ‘Can I kiss you on the lips?’ That was all I said, and that was the ice breaker.”

The whole thing really felt like two Dads catching up after way too long. Wholesome shit.

Hey, @markhoppus, remember when we had @travisbarker replace M. Knight on drums? He was a great drummer, just scared us a lot. pic.twitter.com/uep0Qk0lsP — Tom DeLonge (@tomdelonge) July 2, 2021

Wishing Mark all the best, as he continues to kick cancer’s ass.