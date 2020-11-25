LISTEN: Joe Biden Sings Metallica's 'King Nothing'.
The Internet remains undefeated. I didn’t know we needed Joe Biden speeches turned into Metallica’s ‘King Nothing’ until this week.
This mashup is the work on Lars von Retriever, who gained some Internet notoriety with his MetalTrump songs.
Speaking of Metallica, those dudes deserve some credit for their live stream show a couple of weeks ago, which raised a shitload of money for their charity.
In case you missed the show, it featured a really cool cover of ‘House of the Rising Sun’.
If that little snippet wasn’t enough for you, here’s a low quality rip of the whole thing.
And, if you wanna watch the whole show, it’s still available until December 1st, for $15.
CONTESTS
-
CJAY 92's $100,000 Name That Sound ContestName That Sound to win CASH every hour from 6am to 8pm!
-
CJAY 92's $20,000 Christmas PayrollStarting November 30, get on CJAY 92 Christmas Payroll and instantly win $100! You'll make $100 every hour, until someone takes your spot on the Christmas Payroll.
-
CJAY 92's Employee of the WeekShow us how you're listening to CJAY 92 on the jobsite for your chance to win a $679 CRAFTSMAN® V20 Cordless 8 Tool Combo kit!