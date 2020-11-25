LISTEN: Joe Biden Sings Metallica's 'King Nothing'.

The Internet remains undefeated. I didn’t know we needed Joe Biden speeches turned into Metallica’s ‘King Nothing’ until this week.

This mashup is the work on Lars von Retriever, who gained some Internet notoriety with his MetalTrump songs.

Speaking of Metallica, those dudes deserve some credit for their live stream show a couple of weeks ago, which raised a shitload of money for their charity.

In case you missed the show, it featured a really cool cover of ‘House of the Rising Sun’.

If that little snippet wasn’t enough for you, here’s a low quality rip of the whole thing.

And, if you wanna watch the whole show, it’s still available until December 1st, for $15.