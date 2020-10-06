LISTEN: Linkin Park's Demo Version of 'In The End' Is Different...And Pretty Damn Cool.

Gotta hand it to the dudes in Linkin Park. It can’t be easy celebrating the 20th anniversary of your debut album during a pandemic, never mind just a few years removed from losing one of the biggest parts of that album, in former lead singer Chester Bennington. But, they’ve done their best, including releasing some cool audio from the vault. The latest? The alternate/demo version of ‘In The End’.

Cool, right? Back in August, they also gave us an unreleased take from Hybrid Theory, called ‘She Couldn’t’.

It’s all a part of a massive boxset that the band’s put together for their fans, to celebrate twenty years of one of the biggest rock albums ever.

Super deluxe box set:

5 CDs

1. Hybrid Theory

2. Reanimation

3. B-Side Rarities

4. LPU Rarities

5. Forgotten Demos

3 DVDs

1. Frat Party At The Pankake Festival

2. Live Projekt Revolution 2002 (never-before-released)

3. Live At The Fillmore 2001 // Live At Rock Am Ring 2001

3 LPs

1. Hybrid Theory

2. Reanimation

3. Hybrid Theory EP

Extras:

80-page book featuring contributions from the band and previously unseen photos

Cassette reproduction of original 2-track street team sampler

18x24 Poster of Chester Bennington

3 Lithographs featuring new art by Mike Shinoda, Joe Hahn, and Frank Maddocks

Replica tour laminate

Super deluxe vinyl set:

3 LPs

1. Hybrid Theory

2. Reanimation

3. B-Side Rarities

Side A

1. One Step Closer (Rock Mix)

2. It’s Goin’ Down

3. Papercut (Live from the BBC)

4. In The End (Live BBC Radio One)

5. Points Of Authority (Live BBC Radio One)

6. High Voltage

Side B

7. Step Up (1999 Demo)

8. My December

9. A Place For My Head (Live at Docklands Arena, London)

10. Points Of Authority (Live at Docklands Arena, London)

11. Papercut (Live at Docklands Arena, London)

12. Buy Myself Remix (Marilyn Manson)

Deluxe CD:

2 CDS

1. Hybrid Theory

2. B-Side Rarities

Digital:

All audio tracks on the album will be available to stream or download.

Oh, and this Friday they'll be streaming a previously unreleased live concert, from 2002's Projekt Revolution Tour, which you'll hear on CJAY on Friday night, I'm told.