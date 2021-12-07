LISTEN: Maynard James Keenan Shared What Tool Song He Thinks A New Tool Fan Should Start With

The great Maynard James Keenan was on Radio 1’s Rock Show with Daniel P Carter a few days ago, providing an update on all things Tool/Puscifer/A Perfect Circle, and shared what song he thinks is the perfect starting point for anyone looking to get into Tool.

“To me that’s one of the examples of some of our earlier energy blending perfectly with our more mature energy and kind of nods to our influences over the year. I feel like we really kind of struggle to make sure that all four of us shine as best we can on everything we do, to exhaustion. But I feel like this one is one of the one’s that felt, not effortless, but fresh and conscious consciously effortless, if that makes sense? It just captures that vibe that I think, if you’re gonna play a song for people to kind of get them into our band, I don’t think you should start with the 27-minute one. Calm down. Don’t get all QAnon on us. Focus on “The Pot“, that will be the introduction to all the other possibilities that happen in this project.”

Enjoy!

If you were hoping to see it live, you’re gonna have to hop a plane, I’m afraid. The band’s got plans to tour aggressively for the first five months of 2022, with dates all across America and Europe, but no word yet on make-up dates for the Canadian tour that got kiboshed by COVID.

(For the record, no one asked me, but if they did, I’d tell them the first Tool song they should try is ‘Pneuma’.)