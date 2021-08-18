LISTEN: Metallica Is Releasing These Two Live Soundgarden Covers, To Celebrate Chris Cornell!

A nice tip of the cap from Metallica, to the late frontman of Soundgarden, Chris Cornell.

The band's releasing two covers of Soundgarden classics, live from a Cornell tribute show in 2019. More, from Blabbermouth:

METALLICA has released two songs from its performance at the Chris Cornell tribute concert as part of its "Vinyl Club". "All Your Lies" and "Head Injury" were recorded at the "I Am The Highway" event, which was held in January 2019 at the Forum in Los Angeles, California , and were produced by Greg Fidelman, mixed by Jim Monti and mastered by Billy Joe Bowers at Casa De Amor. METALLICA drummer Lars Ulrich commented: "Thank you for your musk, thank you for the words, for your thoughts... Thank you for the shows, thank you for the good times, for putting yourself out there... and thank you, along with your fellow bandmates, for giving us something that inspired us, excited us, meant something, moved us, and not only gave us belief in the possibilities, but turned us the fuck on. "What an honor to have known you, to have shared the stage with you and created next level memories, and ultimately to nave been included in the LA celebration of your life, which allowed us the opportunity to share with the world just how much your music and your brilliance meant to us. "Here are two of our favorite old-school SOUNDGARDEN tracks from that special night."

Both covers, 'All Your Lies' and 'Head Injury' are up on Metallica's YouTube channel.

And the love was certainly felt from Cornell's family.

If you wanna grab a copy, more details from the Metallica Vinyl Club.