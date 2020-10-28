LISTEN: Mike Tyson Makes His EDM Debut, And It's...Something.

Gotta tell you, I thought we’d gotten our weirdest EDM news of 2020 last month, when Vin Diesel made his foray into the world of electronic dance music.

But as it turns out, it gets weirder. Mike Tyson is now a dance music musician too, apparently? Because 2020.

“I’ve been the wildest, I’ve been the craziest, I’ve been the outrageous, the vicious, the most destructive fighter.”

And, according to the DJ he made the song with, Mike plans to use this song as walkout music at his comeback fight next month.

I mean sure, it’s not great. But do YOU wanna be the one to tell THIS guy that his new song sucks?

Didn't think so.