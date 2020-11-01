LISTEN: Miley Cyrus Covers Pearl Jam, And The Band Approves!
Stop me if you’ve heard this one before. Miley Cyrus just crushed a rock cover.
Of course, you probably have. A couple of weeks ago, it was her cover of The Cranberries’ ‘Zombie’.
And, talk of a Metallica tribute album she’s working on.
At this point, maybe we should be hoping that Miley makes a full-time transition to rock. Because you don’t have to look very far to see her trying her hand at a bunch of different rock covers…and crushing them with consistency.
And, if you’re still on the fence about a pop star coming into our world, and covering some of our favourite artists, rest assured. Pearl Jam approves, too.
👏 @MileyCyrus https://t.co/0M0RLDgYdY— Pearl Jam (@PearlJam) October 22, 2020
