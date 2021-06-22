iHeartRadio

LISTEN: Miley Cyrus, Elton John, Rob Trujillo, Chad Smith & More Cover Nothing Else Matters

Metallica’s biggest album turns 30 this year, which means a proper celebration is in order. And yesterday, we got a bit of a better idea what that’ll look/sound like.

A remaster of The Black Album itself:

And, very interestingly, a compilation album of covers, featuring 53 artists covering an array of songs from the band’s 1991 self-titled classic.

More, from Loudwire:

Bands including GhostWeezerRoyal BloodVolbeat and more will share their take on classic Metallica tracks, along with solo artists such as Elton JohnCorey Taylor and Miley Cyrus.

The new Blacklist album, along with a remastered version of the original Black Album, will both be released Sept. 10 via Blackened Recordings. “With contributions from countries all over the globe from the U.S. to Nigeria, there are tracks from singer-songwriters, country artists, electronic, and hip-hop artists alongside punk rockers, indie darlings, icons of rock, metal, world music, and many, many more covering the entire spectrum from musicians we’ve shared the stage with, to some who were not even born yet when the original album was released!” Metallica write.

Additionally, 100 percent of the profits will be given to charity, split between Metallica’s All Within My Hands Foundation and charities chosen by all 53 guest artists.

“In addition to raising money for charity, we wanted to show that Metallica’s music transcends genres, distance, and cultures, and we like to think that – with everyone’s help – we’ve done just that. It was important to us that the artists could choose whichever song they most connected to; it didn’t matter if we already had multiple versions of a song, if an artist wanted to cover that song, so be it. We were honored to have artists of this caliber want to be a part of the project and we hope you enjoy listening as much as we enjoyed putting it all together!"

And have a look at this tracklist, per the band’s website.

  1. Enter Sandman – Alessia Cara & The Warning
  2. Enter Sandman – Mac DeMarco
  3. Enter Sandman – Ghost
  4. Enter Sandman – Juanes
  5. Enter Sandman – Rina Sawayama
  6. Enter Sandman – Weezer
  7. Sad But True (Live) – Sam Fender
  8. Sad But True – Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
  9. Sad But True – Mexican Institute of Sound feat. La Perla & Gera MX
  10. Sad But True – Royal Blood
  11. Sad But True – St. Vincent
  12. Sad But True – White Reaper
  13. Sad But True – YB
  14. Holier Than Thou – Biffy Clyro
  15. Holier Than Thou – The Chats
  16. Holier Than Thou – OFF! 
  17. Holier Than Thou – PUP
  18. Holier Than Thou – Corey Taylor
  19. The Unforgiven – Cage The Elephant
  20. The Unforgiven – Vishal Dadlani, DIVINE, Shor Police
  21. The Unforgiven – Diet Cig
  22. The Unforgiven – Flatbush Zombies feat. DJ Scratch
  23. The Unforgiven – Ha*Ash
  24. The Unforgiven - José Madero
  25. The Unforgiven – Moses Sumney
  26. Wherever I May Roam – J Balvin
  27. Wherever I May Roam – Chase & Status feat. BackRoad Gee
  28. Wherever I May Roam – The Neptunes
  29. Wherever I May Roam – Jon Pardi
  30. Don’t Tread on Else Matters - SebastiAn
  31. Don’t Tread on Me – Portugal. The Man
  32. Don’t Tread on Me – Volbeat
  33. Through the Never – The HU
  34. Through the Never - Tomi Owó
  35. Nothing Else Matters – Phoebe Bridgers
  36. Nothing Else Matters – Miley Cyrus feat. WATT, Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma, Robert Trujillo, Chad Smith
  37. Nothing Else Matters - Dave Gahan
  38. Nothing Else Matters – Mickey Guyton
  39. Nothing Else Matters – Dermot Kennedy
  40. Nothing Else Matters – Mon Laferte
  41. Nothing Else Matters – Igor Levit
  42. Nothing Else Matters – My Morning Jacket
  43. Nothing Else Matters – PG Roxette
  44. Nothing Else Matters – Darius Rucker
  45. Nothing Else Matters – Chris Stapleton
  46. Nothing Else Matters – TRESOR
  47. Of Wolf and Man – Goodnight, Texas
  48. The God That Failed – IDLES
  49. The God That Failed – Imelda May
  50. My Friend of Misery – Cherry Glazerr
  51. My Friend of Misery – Izïa
  52. My Friend of Misery – Kamasi Washington
  53. The Struggle Within – Rodrigo y Gabriela

 And our first taste of it? Miley Cyrus, and a host of rock legends, covering ‘Nothing Else Matters’.

This should be cool as hell. It’s out on streaming services September 10th, and available on CD/vinyl October 1st.

