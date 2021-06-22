LISTEN: Miley Cyrus, Elton John, Rob Trujillo, Chad Smith & More Cover Nothing Else Matters

Metallica’s biggest album turns 30 this year, which means a proper celebration is in order. And yesterday, we got a bit of a better idea what that’ll look/sound like.

A remaster of The Black Album itself:

And, very interestingly, a compilation album of covers, featuring 53 artists covering an array of songs from the band’s 1991 self-titled classic.

More, from Loudwire:

Bands including Ghost, Weezer, Royal Blood, Volbeat and more will share their take on classic Metallica tracks, along with solo artists such as Elton John, Corey Taylor and Miley Cyrus. The new Blacklist album, along with a remastered version of the original Black Album, will both be released Sept. 10 via Blackened Recordings. “With contributions from countries all over the globe from the U.S. to Nigeria, there are tracks from singer-songwriters, country artists, electronic, and hip-hop artists alongside punk rockers, indie darlings, icons of rock, metal, world music, and many, many more covering the entire spectrum from musicians we’ve shared the stage with, to some who were not even born yet when the original album was released!” Metallica write. Additionally, 100 percent of the profits will be given to charity, split between Metallica’s All Within My Hands Foundation and charities chosen by all 53 guest artists. “In addition to raising money for charity, we wanted to show that Metallica’s music transcends genres, distance, and cultures, and we like to think that – with everyone’s help – we’ve done just that. It was important to us that the artists could choose whichever song they most connected to; it didn’t matter if we already had multiple versions of a song, if an artist wanted to cover that song, so be it. We were honored to have artists of this caliber want to be a part of the project and we hope you enjoy listening as much as we enjoyed putting it all together!"

And have a look at this tracklist, per the band’s website.

Enter Sandman – Alessia Cara & The Warning Enter Sandman – Mac DeMarco Enter Sandman – Ghost Enter Sandman – Juanes Enter Sandman – Rina Sawayama Enter Sandman – Weezer Sad But True (Live) – Sam Fender Sad But True – Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit Sad But True – Mexican Institute of Sound feat. La Perla & Gera MX Sad But True – Royal Blood Sad But True – St. Vincent Sad But True – White Reaper Sad But True – YB Holier Than Thou – Biffy Clyro Holier Than Thou – The Chats Holier Than Thou – OFF! Holier Than Thou – PUP Holier Than Thou – Corey Taylor The Unforgiven – Cage The Elephant The Unforgiven – Vishal Dadlani, DIVINE, Shor Police The Unforgiven – Diet Cig The Unforgiven – Flatbush Zombies feat. DJ Scratch The Unforgiven – Ha*Ash The Unforgiven - José Madero The Unforgiven – Moses Sumney Wherever I May Roam – J Balvin Wherever I May Roam – Chase & Status feat. BackRoad Gee Wherever I May Roam – The Neptunes Wherever I May Roam – Jon Pardi Don’t Tread on Else Matters - SebastiAn Don’t Tread on Me – Portugal. The Man Don’t Tread on Me – Volbeat Through the Never – The HU Through the Never - Tomi Owó Nothing Else Matters – Phoebe Bridgers Nothing Else Matters – Miley Cyrus feat. WATT, Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma, Robert Trujillo, Chad Smith Nothing Else Matters - Dave Gahan Nothing Else Matters – Mickey Guyton Nothing Else Matters – Dermot Kennedy Nothing Else Matters – Mon Laferte Nothing Else Matters – Igor Levit Nothing Else Matters – My Morning Jacket Nothing Else Matters – PG Roxette Nothing Else Matters – Darius Rucker Nothing Else Matters – Chris Stapleton Nothing Else Matters – TRESOR Of Wolf and Man – Goodnight, Texas The God That Failed – IDLES The God That Failed – Imelda May My Friend of Misery – Cherry Glazerr My Friend of Misery – Izïa My Friend of Misery – Kamasi Washington The Struggle Within – Rodrigo y Gabriela

And our first taste of it? Miley Cyrus, and a host of rock legends, covering ‘Nothing Else Matters’.

This should be cool as hell. It’s out on streaming services September 10th, and available on CD/vinyl October 1st.