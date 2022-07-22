LISTEN: More New Music From Ozzy, And This Time It's A Reunion of 2/3rd of Black Sabbath!

More new Ozzy, and another enormous guest for his forthcoming album.

This time, it's his old Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, the first time the two have collaborated since 2013.

Have a listen to Degradation Rules, which dropped Friday morning!

It's on the heels of the first single, 'Patient Number 9', w/ Jeff Beck.

And if you're digging the music and the cameos, there's a lot more of both on the way, according to Ultimate Classic Rock:

Ozzy Osbourne, 'Patient Number 9' Track Listing

1. "Immortal" (feat. Mike McCready)

2. "Patient Number 9" (feat. Jeff Beck)

3. "Parasite" (feat. Zakk Wylde)

4. "No Escape From Now" (feat. Tony Iommi)

5. "One of Those Days" (feat. Eric Clapton)

6. "A Thousand Shades" (feat. Jeff Beck)

7. "Mr. Darkness" (feat. Zakk Wylde)

8. "Nothing Feels Right" (feat. Zakk Wylde)

9. "Evil Shuffle" (feat. Zakk Wylde)

10. "Degradation Rules" (feat. Tony Iommi)

11. "Dead and Gone"

12. "God Only Knows"

13. "DARKSIDE BLUES"

The album's out September 9th.