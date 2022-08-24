LISTEN: NASA Reveals What A Black Hole Sounds Like...And It's Kinda Eerie

You ever stare up at the night sky and wonder what black holes sound like?

If the answer is no, you should try edibles. They're wild.

Anyway, NASA clearly has some edible cannabis enthusiasts on staff, because they decided to extract some audio from a black hole, "remix" it if you will, and the clip's gone viral this week.

Have a listen:

More, from The Washington Post:

The clip, which NASA described as a “Black Hole Remix,” was first released in early May to coincide with NASA’s Black Hole Week — but a tweet Sunday by the NASA exoplanets team really look off, with the clip being viewed more than 13 million times. The sound waves were discovered in 2003, when, after 53 hours of observation, researchers with NASA’s Chandra X-Ray Observatory “discovered that pressure waves sent out by the black hole caused ripples in the cluster’s hot gas that could be translated into a note.” But humans couldn’t hear that note because its frequency was too low — the equivalent to a B-flat, some 57 octaves below the middle C note of a piano, according to NASA. So astronomers at Chandra remixed the sound and increased its frequency by 57 and 58 octaves. “Another way to put this is that they are being heard 144 quadrillion and 288 quadrillion times higher than their original frequency,” NASA said.

Anyway, enjoy this with your evening jazz cabbage. Space is wild, man.