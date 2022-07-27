LISTEN: New Music From Lars Ulrich's Sons!

New music from Taipei Houston!

JD, who are Taipei Houston? Two of the sons of Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich, duh!

More, from Blabbermouth:

TAIPEI HOUSTON, the new band featuring Myles and Layne Ulrich, sons of METALLICA drummer Lars Ulrich, has just released its debut single, "As The Sun Sets", via C3 Records. The intoxicatingly thrilling track is balanced between a distorted bass and tight, snappy drums briskly breaking for a swift proclamation at the chorus. With the song's release, TAIPEI HOUSTON has also unveiled the dizzying and electric music video directed by Victor Grossling.

Formed in the Bay Area in Northern California, TAIPEI HOUSTON was born out of both brothers coming back to their childhood home during the pandemic. They then moved down to Los Angeles, and once able to perform live again, started playing shows throughout Southern California.

TAIPEI HOUSTON viscerally taps into all of the best parts of the last 30 years of rock 'n' roll, layering garage rock's frenetic sparsity with grunge's fuzzy overdrive, and psych rock's effortless instrumental sprawl. The band's megawatt, slinky songs instantly conjure other iconic duos, such as THE KILLS, DEATH FROM ABOVE 1979 and, of course, THE WHITE STRIPES.