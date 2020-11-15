iHeartRadio

LISTEN: New Music From Sons Of Guns N Roses, Metallica & STP Members!

Screen Shot 2020-11-15 at 8.52.01 AM

What happens when you’re the son of a famous rock star and you’re friends with other rock star’s offspring? Well, as it turns out, you start a band. Cliche as it may sound, that’s exactly what Noah Weiland (Scott’s kid), Tye Trujillo (Rob’s kid), and London Hudson (Slash’s kid) decided to do. And, perhaps unsurprisingly, the children of Stone Temple Pilots/Metallica/Guns N Roses legends can play. 

Meet Suspect208.

It’ll be cool to see what these dudes can do.

Not to be outdone, a couple of kids born of Slipknot members have been making music in Iowa, too.

This is Vended, featuring sons of Corey Taylor, and Clown. 

