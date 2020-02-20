LISTEN: Ozzy's New Album Has A Surprise Guest...Post Malone?!

Ozzy’s new album had arrived, ‘Ordinary Man’, and it’s interesting. All sorts of collaborations, and guests, including a cameo from Sir Elton John on the title track. But this might be the most surprising feature, if not the most unconventional.

Post Malone?

But, maybe this isn't so shocking. After all, it’s not the first time they’ve teamed up. Posty’s last album had an Ozzy hook.

Here’s what Post Malone had to say about their first collab, which shows up as a final bonus track on Ozzy’s album.

“I was in Utah because I had just got off tour. It’s good, right? Ozzy went over to Watt’s house”. Post Malone says of the making of the track on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1. “You’ve talked a lot before. He’s a maniac. I said, ‘Hey, you know what? Ozzy Osborne’s coming down, we’re going to cut it and I’ll FaceTime you. And you let me know what’s going on.” “We talked and it was like a big deal. Yeah. Ozzy Osbourne. I think he crushed it. I mean he was talking to Watt and Watt was telling me he was like this, ‘Yo, this is my favorite that I’ve done since you know, Sabbath and since I started my own, own way.’ I was like, ‘That’s huge.’ I’m like honored. Thank you very much.”

Enjoy the 'Ordinary Man', Ozzy's first album in a decade.

1. “Straight To Hell” featuring Slash

2. “All My Life”

3. “Goodbye”

4. “Ordinary Man” featuring Elton John

5. “Under The Graveyard”

6. “Eat Me”

7. “Today Is The End”

8. “Scary Little Green Men”

9. “Holy For Tonight”

10. “It’s A Raid” featuring Post Malone

11. “Take What You Want” – Post Malone ft. Ozzy Osbourne and Travis Scott