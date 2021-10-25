LISTEN: Some New Canadian Rock For Your Earholes, From One Bad Son's Shane Connery Volk!

Our friend Shane Connery Volk of One Bad Son dropped his debut solo single, 'Shiver' last week.

And, he was kind enough to join us on Zoom a couple of days before the new tune dropped. We talked music, whiskey, pandemic mental health, and The Rolling Stones, among other things. You can grab the interview HERE.

Dude's also been kicking ass in the world of comic books, too.

You can grab 'Shiver' on Apple Music and Spotify.