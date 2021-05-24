iHeartRadio

Join Now

Exclusive VIP Pre-sales, contests and more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
80 Patina Rise SW Calgary AB T3H 2W4  -   (403) 240-5800  -   webmaster@cjay92.com  -   webmaster@cjay92.com
Instagram Snapchat
929292
Sms*

LISTEN: Sum 41's 'Fat Lip' Makes A Hell Of A Country Song

If-Fat-Lip-was-a-770x465

Ready for what should be the bro-country hit of the summer? I mean, it probably won’t be. But you can’t tell me Sum 41’s ‘Fat Lip’ doesn’t make for a helluva twangy tune.

And it’s far from the first time the artist, Alex Melton, has pulled this off, turning a pop punk anthem into a country banger. 

Also, Slipknot? 

If anyone needs me this summer, I’ll be putting the tailgate down on a pickup truck, and drinking ice cold Budweisers, listening to this. 

CONTESTS

WIN MORE!