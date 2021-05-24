LISTEN: Sum 41's 'Fat Lip' Makes A Hell Of A Country Song

Ready for what should be the bro-country hit of the summer? I mean, it probably won’t be. But you can’t tell me Sum 41’s ‘Fat Lip’ doesn’t make for a helluva twangy tune.

And it’s far from the first time the artist, Alex Melton, has pulled this off, turning a pop punk anthem into a country banger.

Also, Slipknot?

If anyone needs me this summer, I’ll be putting the tailgate down on a pickup truck, and drinking ice cold Budweisers, listening to this.