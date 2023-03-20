LISTEN: T-Pain's New Album Just Dropped...With A Black Sabbath Cover?!
I don't know who wanted or needed this, but T-Pain has unleashed an EP of covers on the world, and it features his take on a couple of iconic rock songs.
The one that's raised the most eyebrows?
A cover of Black Sabbath's 'War Pigs'...
The other one of note for rock fans? T-Pain's take on Journey.
More, from Consequence of Sound:
Rapper T-Pain has released a new covers album, titled On Top of the Covers, via Nappy Boy Entertainment. The album features a unique mix of artist and song choices, from Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin'” to Sam Cookie’s “A Change Is Gonna Come” to Sam Smith’s “Stay With Me.”
T-Pain also covers the Black Sabbath classic “War Pigs” on the set. If you’re cringing at the thought of T-Pain butchering a metal classic, don’t. We think he actually does justice to the track, singing the song’s famed melodies with passion and powerful vocal lines. Despite being known for his Auto-Tune vocals, the rapper has a very strong singing voice.
“Each one of these songs means something to me and helped me fall in love with music at different points in my life,” said T-Pain in a press release. “I’m releasing this covers album from the view of what I hear when I listen to each song. I can’t wait to share with the world what I’ve been working on the past several years.”