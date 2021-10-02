iHeartRadio

LISTEN: The First Limp Bizkit Music In 10 Years Is Finally Here, And It's Awesome

limp-bizkit-dad-vibes-video

It’s finally here.

Although, I suppose the “finally” implies that you were waiting with bated breath, like I was. In the vent that you weren’t, let’s get you caught up. A couple of months, Limp Bizkit performed at Lollapalooza, and debuted a brand new song, ‘Dad Vibes’, which hits around the 57 min mark below:

Anyway, two months later, a studio version has finally arrived.

The song’s our first taste of a new Limp Bizkit album, which’ll be the first in a decade. More, from Consequence of Sound:

After teasing fans at Lollapalooza with a recording of their new song “Dad Vibes,” Limp Bizkit have finally officially released the single to streaming services and radio. The song will appear on the veteran nu-metal act’s soon-to-be-announced first album in 10 years.

The introduction of “Dad Vibes” over the summer came with a new look for Bizkit frontman Fred Durst, who sported a gray wig, a horseshoe mustache, and an outfit that screamed “middle-aged dad.” At the end of their Lollapalooza gig, Bizkit played a recording of the song, which made the rounds on YouTube, but now it has a proper release.

Freddurstfriday Limpbizkit GIFfrom Freddurstfriday GIFs
