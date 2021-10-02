LISTEN: The First Limp Bizkit Music In 10 Years Is Finally Here, And It's Awesome
It’s finally here.
Although, I suppose the “finally” implies that you were waiting with bated breath, like I was. In the vent that you weren’t, let’s get you caught up. A couple of months, Limp Bizkit performed at Lollapalooza, and debuted a brand new song, ‘Dad Vibes’, which hits around the 57 min mark below:
Anyway, two months later, a studio version has finally arrived.
The song’s our first taste of a new Limp Bizkit album, which’ll be the first in a decade. More, from Consequence of Sound:
After teasing fans at Lollapalooza with a recording of their new song “Dad Vibes,” Limp Bizkit have finally officially released the single to streaming services and radio. The song will appear on the veteran nu-metal act’s soon-to-be-announced first album in 10 years.
The introduction of “Dad Vibes” over the summer came with a new look for Bizkit frontman Fred Durst, who sported a gray wig, a horseshoe mustache, and an outfit that screamed “middle-aged dad.” At the end of their Lollapalooza gig, Bizkit played a recording of the song, which made the rounds on YouTube, but now it has a proper release.