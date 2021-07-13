LISTEN: The First Taste of Foo Fighters' Bee Gees Tribute Album!

Gotta be honest, I kinda thought Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters were just kidding around when they dropped a Bee Gees cover a few months ago.

In case you missed it, Foos caught up with @jowhiley on @BBCRadio2 and premiered the 'Dee Gees.' 🕺 Check out the cover now on @BBCSounds: https://t.co/RuhWFbKtKh pic.twitter.com/6QZ994Af2o — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) February 18, 2021

Turns out, this wasn't just a gag, or pandemic boredome. The band's planning a full EP, 'Hail Satin'. More, from American Songwriter:

The Foo Fighters’ disco alter-ego, the Dee Gees, revealed their cover of the Bee Gees’ Saturday Night Fever hit “You Should Be Dancing.” The track is one of five Bee Gees covers, off the band’s upcoming Hail Satin, out July 17. Taking on the Bee Gees classic, Foo Fighters left a heavier bump but remained mostly faithful to the 1976 hit, right down to Dave Grohl’s Barry Gibbs-inspired falsetto. The band first performed the song on BBC2 Radio in February and live as part of a three-song encore during their recent Madison Square Garden re-opening concert on June 20. Recorded at the Foo Fighters’ Studio 606 in Northridge, California, the other five tracks on Hail Satin consist of alternate versions of songs off the band’s recent 10th album Medicine At Midnight.

So, with no further ado, here's the debut of the Dee Gees, 'You Should Be Dancing'.