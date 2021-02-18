LISTEN: The Foo Fighters Cover...The Bee Gees?

Sometimes the best cover songs are the ones you wouldn’t think would work. Look no further than the Foo Fighters, covering…the Bee Gees?

In case you missed it, Foos caught up with @jowhiley on @BBCRadio2 and premiered the 'Dee Gees.' 🕺 Check out the cover now on @BBCSounds: https://t.co/RuhWFbKtKh pic.twitter.com/6QZ994Af2o — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) February 18, 2021

And, as Rolling Stone transcribed, Dave Grohl & co found the whole thing pretty easy.

“We’ve been going down to our studio every day and filming things and recording things, and this one day we had our list of things we were supposed to do and it said, ‘Record a cover song for Jo.’ And while we were having this conversation somebody said, ‘Hey, have you seen that Bee Gees documentary?’ And I was like the last person on earth — the only person that hadn’t seen it! So I was like, ‘Why don’t we just do a Bee Gees song?’ And someone was just like, ‘OK… how do you wanna do it?!’ And I said: ‘Well, let’s do it like the Bee Gees.’” He continued, “We started recording the instrumental track, and then I thought, ‘OK, well I’m gonna go out and sing it…’ and let me tell you: I have never, ever in my life sung like that, but it was the easiest song I have ever sung in my entire life! I sang the song, and it was like six minutes and I was done. I should have been singing like this for the last 25 years!”

