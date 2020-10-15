LISTEN: The Jay-Z / Smashing Pumpkins Mashup Album You Didn't Know You Needed!

You likely didn't wake up this morning craving a mashup of Sean Carter and Billy Corgan, but here we are! It's an album called , and it arrived outta friggin' nowhere yesterday.

The tracklist:

1. Interlude / Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness

2. Change Clothes / I Am One

3. Public Service Announcement / Cherub Rock

4. Allure / Tonight, Tonight

5. Threat / Mayonaise

6. Encore / X.Y.U.

7. Moment of Clarity / Today

8. 99 Problems / Porcelina of the Vast Oceans

9. What More Can I Say / Hummer

10. Justify My Thug / Ava Adore

11. Lucifer / The Aeroplane Flies High

12. Dirt Off Your Shoulder / Eye

13. December 4th / Heavy Metal Machine

14. My First Song / Marquis In Spades

If you wanna download it, it's up for free, HERE.

It was all put tgether by a YouTubers named Spose.

What’s up guys I’m Spose. In June 2020, I mashed up a song by my favorite rapper Jay-Z and my favorite band The Smashing Pumpkins for fun. Had a lot of fun. So, I did it 13 more times. Making this project was both a labor of love and something that I needed to get my head in the right space to get back to work on my own art. I hope other fans of either Jay, The Pumpkins, or both can find some escape from this year of shit in these songs! Enjoy until they make me take it down!

It also got me remembering how cool that Linkin Park/Jay-Z mashup album we got a few years ago. So good.